PM Shehbaz discusses regional developments with Malaysian counterpart

BR Web Desk Published May 4, 2025 Updated May 4, 2025 04:44pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation on Sunday with his Malaysian counterpart, Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to discuss the escalating tensions in South Asia following the recent Pahalgam incident.

During the conversation, the premier conveyed Pakistan’s serious concerns over India’s provocative behaviour after the incident, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM urges brotherly states to help ease tensions in region

He categorically rejected any attempt to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack without credible evidence and reiterated Pakistan’s call for a transparent, international investigation.

“Pakistan would welcome Malaysia’s participation in such a probe,” the prime minister said, stressing that the country had always condemned terrorism in all forms and remained committed to regional peace.

He further noted that Pakistan, as a frontline state in the war against terror, had paid a heavy price in its counterterrorism efforts.

He expressed concern that India’s actions were diverting Pakistan’s attention from crucial security operations along its western border.

Pahalgam: PM reaffirms credible probe offer

“It is unthinkable for Pakistan to be involved in such a controversy at a time when we are focusing on economic recovery,” the prime minister said, referring to the country’s recent emergence from a severe economic crisis.

The two leaders also reviewed Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, and cultural exchange. Prime Minister Sharif expressed his intention to undertake an official visit to Malaysia later this year.

The conversation reflected the enduring ties and mutual understanding between the two countries, with both leaders agreeing to maintain close contact on regional and international issues.

