PM urges brotherly states to help ease tensions in region

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 03 May, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched a diplomatic charm offensive on Friday, holding consecutive meetings with the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait, amid rising tensions with India following the Pahalgam incident.

In separate talks with the envoys of the three Gulf nations, Sharif outlined Pakistan’s stance on the escalating tensions in South Asia, triggered by the Pahalgam incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

During each of the meetings, Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s consistent stance against terrorism, stating that the country condemned terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations.”

He reminded the envoys that Pakistan had been one of the biggest victims of terrorism itself, having lost over 90,000 lives and suffered more than $152 billion in economic losses over the past two decades.

Categorically rejecting Indian accusations, the prime minister stated that there was no evidence linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident.

He emphasised that Pakistan had nothing to gain from regional instability and renewed his call for a “credible, transparent, and neutral international investigation” into the matter.

In his meeting with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky, Sharif conveyed warm greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s steadfast support during difficult times.

The prime minister highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role as a trusted and influential partner and urged Riyadh to use its diplomatic leverage to encourage de-escalation in the region.

He stressed that Pakistan’s focus remained firmly on economic recovery, and the country would not act irresponsibly to compromise its gains.

The Saudi envoy thanked the prime minister for sharing Pakistan’s position and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to regional peace and its continued solidarity with Pakistan.

In his discussion with UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Prime Minister Sharif extended best wishes to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and acknowledged the UAE’s long-standing friendship and strategic support.

Sharif expressed concern that India’s aggressive posture risked diverting Pakistan from its counter-terrorism efforts, particularly along its western borders.

He emphasised that the recent economic stabilisation, achieved with the backing of countries like the UAE, could be undermined by regional instability.

The UAE ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s transparency in presenting its case and said the Emirates stood ready to work with Pakistan to promote peace and security in the region.

During his meeting with Ambassador Nasser Abdulrahman Jasser of Kuwait, Prime Minister Sharif conveyed his warm regards to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait.

He also expressed his keen anticipation of the upcoming visit of the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Highlighting the deep-rooted bilateral ties, Sharif emphasised that Pakistan values Kuwait’s voice in promoting regional cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

kuwait Saudi Arabia uae MENA IIOJK Diplomatic Relations Gulf nations PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan India tensions Pahalgam incident

