AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Chennai’s Mhatre makes his mark amid IPL’s Suryavanshi-mania

Reuters Published 04 May, 2025 10:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: The euphoria around the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has not died down yet and India appear to have unearthed another teenage batting sensation in Chennai Super Kings opener Ayush Mhatre.

Rajasthan Royals batter Suryavanshi smashed a 35-ball hundred in an Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans to become the youngest centurion in men’s T20 cricket drawing rich praise from the game’s greats including Sachin Tendulkar.

Mhatre, 17, fell short of a hundred against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday but Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming cannot stop gushing after the opener’s 94 off 48 balls. “He’s got talent. He’s got hand-eye coordination.

He’s got a beautiful, silky swing. He’s aggressive. Everything that we like about a modern-day T20 player,“ Fleming told reporters after Bengaluru beat Chennai by two runs.

Red-hot Sudharsan’s stock soars in IPL and beyond

“To me, it’s the temperament and being able to execute in a trial and then on the big stage. That’s what I’m most impressed with.”

“It’s one thing to have a lot of shots, but to be able to execute that game plan on a big stage in front of some of the biggest players in the world is what I admire.”

Mhatre came into the side only after an elbow injury cut short skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s season and has scored 163 in four innings with a strike rate of 185.

Former New Zealand captain Fleming marvelled at the skill-sets of both Suryavanshi and Mhatre.

“It’s extraordinary to watch that fearless approach. But you’ve got to have skills as well.”

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re 14, 18, 21. The innings that we’ve seen being played, particularly by these two youngsters, is just top class.

“It shows maturity beyond their years, but it shows a skill set that is quite daunting, I think, particularly for bowlers around the world.

“I worry a little bit about the Under-19 opposition. They’ll come up against two pretty handy openers when a World Cup comes around.”

Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Ruturaj Gaikwad Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ayush Mhatre men’s T20 cricket

Comments

200 characters

Chennai’s Mhatre makes his mark amid IPL’s Suryavanshi-mania

Law promulgated for sudden tax recovery

Pakistan’s civil-military leadership to brief political parties on security situation amid India tensions

FBR begins action against companies

Tola underscores need for resolving narrow tax base issue

‘Nepra is delaying MLR on cold storage tariff decision’

Pahalgam: PM reaffirms credible probe offer

Afghan truckers suffer as Pak-India hostilities escalate

Dar reiterates call for impartial probe

ICAs against verdict on military courts: Short order from SC CB expected

World Bank likely to approve $100m for education programme

Read more stories