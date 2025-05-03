AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Red-hot Sudharsan’s stock soars in IPL and beyond

Reuters Published 03 May, 2025 10:29am

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans opener B Sai Sudharsan continued his red-hot form in the Indian Premier League to lead the Orange Cap race for IPL’s top scorer and stake his claim for a test debut in India’s tour of England later this year.

The left-handed batter smashed 48 off 23 balls and forged an 87-run opening stand with skipper Shubman Gill (76) to set up Gujarat’s 38-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Gujarat rose to number two in the points table while ninth-placed Hyderabad are now tottering on the brink of elimination in the 10-team league.

Number three Jos Buttler struck 64 to make sure Gujarat’s top three remain among the season’s four leading run scorers.

“Sudharsan has a great head on his shoulders,” former England captain Buttler gushed about his Gujarat teammate, whose 504 runs from 10 matches is the highest this season.

IPL powerhouse Chennai first to be eliminated from playoff race

“Blown away by how good he is. He puts in the work, understands his game well.

“He’s shown great consistency and is getting the rewards he deserves.”

Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said he was impressed by how Gill and Sudharsan accumulated quick runs playing traditional cricket shots.

“They’re class batters in GT,” Cummins said. “They don’t do anything outlandish.”

Sudharsan played for Surrey in the County Championship in 2023 and 2024 and former India coach Ravi Shastri would like to see the 23-year-old in the five-test series in England beginning in Headingley on June 20.

“I see this young man, Sai Sudharsan, for all formats of the game,” Shastri told the International Cricket Council.

“He seems like a class player and my eyes would be on him certainly.

“Being a left-hander in England, knowing English conditions, and just his technique - I think he’ll be top of the list for me from the outsiders wanting to get into this side.”

