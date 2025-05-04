AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

American Ledecky breaks own 800m freestyle world record

Reuters Published 04 May, 2025 10:16am

American Katie Ledecky shattered her own 800 metres freestyle world record in 8 minutes 4.12 seconds at the Tyr Pro Series meet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, finding her best form heading into the world championships.

Ledecky bettered her previous mark of 8:04.79 set nearly a decade ago at the Rio Games that many thought would outlast her career and she pounded her fists on the water in an emotional celebration after seeing her time.

It was the sixth time that Ledecky had set a new mark in the event.

She took the record from Rebecca Adlington in 2013.

The record-breaking swim capped an extraordinary series of performances for the 28-year-old, the most decorated female Olympic swimmer, who posted her second-fastest 400m freestyle time on Thursday - her best in nine years – and the second-fastest 1500m freestyle time in history on Wednesday.

American great Ledecky inspired me to push boundaries: Titmus

The hot streak is a welcome sign for Ledecky, who swept the 800m and 1,500m titles at both Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020 Games, ahead of the world championships that run from July 11-Aug 3 in Singapore.

Ledecky’s last world record before Saturday came in the 1500m freestyle in May 2018.

Earlier on Saturday, Ledecky’s compatriot Gretchen Walsh beat her own 100 metres butterfly world record by clocking 55.09 seconds. Reuters

Katie Ledecky

Comments

200 characters

American Ledecky breaks own 800m freestyle world record

Law promulgated for sudden tax recovery

Pakistan’s civil-military leadership to brief political parties on security situation amid India tensions

FBR begins action against companies

Tola underscores need for resolving narrow tax base issue

‘Nepra is delaying MLR on cold storage tariff decision’

Pahalgam: PM reaffirms credible probe offer

Afghan truckers suffer as Pak-India hostilities escalate

Dar reiterates call for impartial probe

ICAs against verdict on military courts: Short order from SC CB expected

World Bank likely to approve $100m for education programme

Read more stories