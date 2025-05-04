American Ledecky breaks own 800m freestyle world record

American Katie Ledecky shattered her own 800 metres freestyle world record in 8 minutes 4.12 seconds at the Tyr Pro Series meet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, finding her best form heading into the world championships.

Ledecky bettered her previous mark of 8:04.79 set nearly a decade ago at the Rio Games that many thought would outlast her career and she pounded her fists on the water in an emotional celebration after seeing her time.

It was the sixth time that Ledecky had set a new mark in the event.

She took the record from Rebecca Adlington in 2013.

The record-breaking swim capped an extraordinary series of performances for the 28-year-old, the most decorated female Olympic swimmer, who posted her second-fastest 400m freestyle time on Thursday - her best in nine years – and the second-fastest 1500m freestyle time in history on Wednesday.

The hot streak is a welcome sign for Ledecky, who swept the 800m and 1,500m titles at both Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020 Games, ahead of the world championships that run from July 11-Aug 3 in Singapore.

Ledecky’s last world record before Saturday came in the 1500m freestyle in May 2018.

Earlier on Saturday, Ledecky’s compatriot Gretchen Walsh beat her own 100 metres butterfly world record by clocking 55.09 seconds. Reuters