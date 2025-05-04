Alvarez outpoints Scull to reclaim undisputed super middleweight championship

RIYADH: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez re-unified the IBF super middleweight championship with his WBA (Super), WBC and WBO belts with a unanimous decision victory over William Scull on Sunday, setting up a bout with former Welterweight champion Terence Crawford in September.

Cuba’s Scull, who had an advantage in height and reach over Alvarez, was unable to find an answer to the Mexican’s methodical stalking and effective body blows as he suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career