Alvarez outpoints Scull to reclaim undisputed super middleweight championship

Reuters Published 04 May, 2025 10:01am

RIYADH: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez re-unified the IBF super middleweight championship with his WBA (Super), WBC and WBO belts with a unanimous decision victory over William Scull on Sunday, setting up a bout with former Welterweight champion Terence Crawford in September.

World Boxing to seek IOC recognition for 2028 Games

Cuba’s Scull, who had an advantage in height and reach over Alvarez, was unable to find an answer to the Mexican’s methodical stalking and effective body blows as he suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career

