Dar reiterates call for impartial probe

ISLAMABAD: While briefing the world leaders on India’s hegemonic designs towards Pakistan, Islamabad reiterated its call for an independent, impartial and transparent international investigation into Pahalgam attack to establish the facts.

Talking with Foreign Ministers of Switzerland and Greece, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Ishaq Dar underscored Pakistan’s commitment to exercising restraint in the interest of regional peace and security, while reserving the right to protect its sovereignty and national interests.

However, Foreign Ministers of two European Union (EU) States have endorsed Pakistan’s call for neutral and independent inquiry into Pahalgam incident.

‘Nothing to do with it, period’: FM Dar rejects India’s Pahalgam claims, demands ‘joint probe TORs’

DPM Dar held a telephone conversation on Saturday with the Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister, Ignazio Cassis.

DPM/FM briefed FM Cassis on the evolving regional security situation, expressing grave concern over India’s recent provocative actions, including baseless allegations, inflammatory propaganda, and its unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance - an outright violation of international legal obligations.

FM Ignazio Cassis appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, and endorsed its proposal for an investigation. He expressed Switzerland’s readiness to offer its good offices and explore appropriate mechanisms to facilitate an impartial investigation. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Greece, George Gerapetritis.

The DPM/FM briefed him on current regional developments, categorically rejecting India’s baseless allegations, disinformation campaign, and illegal unilateral measures that threaten regional peace and security. He strongly condemned India’s unilateral decision to hold the IWT in abeyance—a blatant violation of its international obligations.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, while resolutely protecting its sovereignty and national interests. He reiterated Pakistan’s call for an independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts.

FM Gerapetritis emphasised the importance of restraint to prevent escalation and preserve peace and stability. He welcomed Pakistan’s proposal for a neutral and transparent inquiry.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination on regional and global developments, particularly in multilateral fora, including their engagement as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Furthermore, Deputy Prime Ishaq Dar spoke with EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President Kaja Kallas late on Friday.

The DPM/FM apprised HR/VP on recent regional developments, categorically rejecting India’s baseless accusations and inflammatory propaganda.

EU’s HR/VP Kallas emphasised that both sides should exercise restraint and underscored the importance of dialogue to maintain peace and stability in the region.

