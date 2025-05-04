AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Afghan truckers suffer as Pak-India hostilities escalate

Monitoring Desk Published 04 May, 2025 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: The recent escalation in hostilities between Pakistan and India has left truckers from Afghanistan in a mess.

The central leader of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) on Saturday said that India has not allowed Afghan trucks carrying goods to cross the Wagah border.

Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border

Whereas, he added that Pakistan has also not permitted the vehicles carrying items imported from India under the transit agreement to enter Afghanistan via Torkham and Chaman border points.

Earlier this week, Pakistan allowed 150 stranded Afghan trucks carrying goods for India to cross the border, easing a weeks-long bottleneck.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Afghanistan PAJCCI Wagah border Pakistan and India goods Afghan trucks Indo Pak tensions Afghan truckers

