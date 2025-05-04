Punjab CM launches ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ programme

LAHORE: “As many as 300 more houses are being built every day in Punjab for the homeless people,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while formally inaugurating e-portal of ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ Programme by pressing a button.

The CM added, “People can apply for free plots on the e-portal: azag.punjab.gov.pk.” She highlighted, “2000 plots will be given in 23 housing schemes in 19 districts across Punjab.”

The Chief Minister said, “Under ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ Programme, homeless people will be given free 03 marla plots. Those who get plots in the draw under this programme will also get loans to construct their houses. In Phase-I of the programme free plots will be given in Jhelum, Pattoki, Mamun Kanjan, Lodhran and Renala Khurd.”

'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program: New records set for constructing houses in short span

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme is very close to my heart. Providing shelter to homeless people is the vision of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who gets very much pleased when listening about completion of houses for the homeless people.”

She said, “In a short period of 06 months, approximately 34000 houses are being built, 2000 have already been completed. These are not 34000 houses but prayers.” She flagged, “I congratulate all those who built houses under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme. This programme is the easiest and 03-month grace parade has also been set for the construction of houses. Repayment of loans has also started in instalments.”

She lamented, “There are people across Punjab who do not have land to build houses. Initially, 2000 people will get free plots, for which they can apply on azag.punjab.gov.pk.”

The Chief Minister said, “Until today, governments have not been able to build 34000 houses even during their full tenures.” She added, “Feeling of security comes with your own house, but unfortunately it is very difficult for a common man to easily manage a house. Under the programme, plot owners from 01 to 10 marla can apply for a loan to build their own houses.”

Provincial Minister Housing Bilal Yasin explained the details of “Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar” project. He said, “Rs36 billion loan is being provided to build houses for 33500 people under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” Programme. People of Punjab are grateful to Chief Minister for the launch of “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” Programme.”

