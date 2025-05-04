5 militants killed, 2 held in separate operations in KPK

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed five terrorists and apprehended two others in a series of intelligence-based operations carried out across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 30 and May 1, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

In Bajaur district, an operation was launched following confirmed intelligence about the presence of militants. During a fierce exchange of fire, three terrorists — including high-value target (HVT) Fareed Ullah — were killed.

A second operation in the Dossali area of North Waziristan resulted in the neutralization of two more terrorists after a gunfight with the troops.

In a third successful raid in Mohmand district, two terrorists — including another HVT identified as Lal Ameer alias Ibrahim — were captured alive. A significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the site.

According to the ISPR, the apprehended militants were actively involved in multiple acts of terrorism. Follow-up sanitisation operations are underway to clear the area of any remaining threats.

“The security forces of Pakistan remain fully committed to eradicating the scourge of terrorism from the country,” the statement added.

