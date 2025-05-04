Businessman speaks of importance of low interest rates

KARACHI: In the present difficult situation, importing of raw material especially for Pharmaceutical Industry is only viable once the interest rate is low, said Ateeq Ur Rehman (economic & financial analyst).

The low cost of fund, will help in establishing new Special Economic Zones, Export Processing Zones and Industrial Zones.

With that, we badly need the expansion and modernizing of ports, fish harbours, berths, dredging units, storage spaces, processing units and as a whole the dairy farming, cattle farming, aquaculture poultry and agronomy.

It is suggested and requested to maintain the “Status Quo” for the sustainability of size of income generated through long term savings/pensions by senior citizens, deprived and NGOs for maintaining their day to day requirement and maintain Endowment Fund.

The Expected Monetary Policy next week is most likely to observe “Status Quo“.

Very rightly said expected foreign inflows are not materialize as yet and are expected to be received once first review of IMF is approved. Further IMF has also mention that Pakistan remains committed to maintaining sufficiently “Tight Monetary Policy”.

The Challenges are there of building resilient business for a sustainable future and avoid the tradition of trade Deficits with Majority of the Countries. Easy access to finance to exporters are available with 12% to deal with the situation, therefore, the status Quo is helpful.

