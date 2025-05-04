CM felicitates President, other office-bearers of CPNE

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated newly-elected office bearers of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), including its President Kazim Khan, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Secretary General Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Deputy Secretary General Tanveer Shaukat and others.

The CM expressed best wishes for them, and hoped that they will play their due tole in promoting independent and responsible journalism in the country.

Moreover, the CM has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Ameer Professor Sajid Mir.

She offered sincere condolences, and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

