Mills active in quality cotton buying

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,200 per maund, depending on quality and payment.

Approximately, 100 bales of Dherki were sold in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,400 ( condition) per maund, 3400 bales of Ghotki were sold in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 14,500 per maund, 5500 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,400/17,500 +CR, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Sadiqabad were sold in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,200 +CR, 200 bales of Mianchannu were sold at Rs 17,500 +CR, 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 400 bales of Bahawalpur were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah, 400 bales of Tounsa were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund, 600 bales of Mianwali were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund and 200 bales of Gani Goth were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 333 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025