Pakistan Print 2025-05-04

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 03, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (May 04, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 03, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (May 04, 2025)

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         43-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        40-27 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Karachi           36-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)        37-27 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Lahore            32-22 (°C) 80-00 (%)        33-23 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Larkana           42-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)        39-26 (°C) 04-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        43-27 (°C) 01-00 (%)        39-25 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      27-18 (ºC) 61-00 (%)        30-17 (ºC) 63-00 (%)
Peshawar          31-22 (ºC) 61-00 (%)        35-23 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Quetta            30-14 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        29-14 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        30-22 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        32-22 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Sukkur            40-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        38-26 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:03 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:52 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

