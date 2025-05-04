Pakistan Print 2025-05-04
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 03, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (May 04, 2025)...
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 03, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (May 04, 2025)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 40-27 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Karachi 36-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 37-27 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Lahore 32-22 (°C) 80-00 (%) 33-23 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Larkana 42-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 39-26 (°C) 04-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 43-27 (°C) 01-00 (%) 39-25 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 27-18 (ºC) 61-00 (%) 30-17 (ºC) 63-00 (%)
Peshawar 31-22 (ºC) 61-00 (%) 35-23 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Quetta 30-14 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 29-14 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 30-22 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 32-22 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Sukkur 40-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 38-26 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:03 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:52 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments