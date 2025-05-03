Five terrorists killed, two arrested in three KP operations: ISPR

Pakistan security forces killed five terrorists and arrested two in three separate operations conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Bajaur District, on reported presence of Khwarij [terrorists]. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, three Khwarij, including HVT Kharji Fareed Ullah, were sent to hell.

“Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Dossali, North Waziristan District. In ensuing fire exchange, two Khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Abdali Weapon: Pakistan conducts successful training launch of missile with 450kms range

In third encounter that took place in Mohmand District, the security forces successfully busted a Kharji hideout and apprehended two Khwarij, including HVT Kharji Lal Ameer @ Ibrahim, it added.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from these khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.”

The ISPR said sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area.