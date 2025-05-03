AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
World

Russia declares state of emergency at port after Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiysk

Published 03 May, 2025

MOSCOW: The mayor of the Russian port city of Novorossiysk declared a state of emergency on Saturday after he said a Ukrainian drone attack had damaged residential buildings and injured at least five people, including two children.

Andrei Kravchenko, the mayor, announced his decision on his official Telegram account which showed him inspecting the damage to apartment buildings and giving orders to officials.

Zelenskyy urges pressure on Russia after strike on Odesa kills two

Kravchenko said one of the injured people, a woman, was in hospital in a serious situation.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, whose air force said Russia had attacked Ukraine overnight with 183 drones and two ballistic missiles.

