Zelenskyy urges pressure on Russia after strike on Odesa kills two

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called for pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table, after an overnight drone strike on the city of Odesa killed two and wounded 15.

“We need further pressure on Russia to force it to be quiet and to negotiate. The more effective the sanctions are, the more incentives Russia will have to end the war,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Apart from Odesa, Russia launched a barrage of 170 drones targeting the cities of Kyiv, Sumy, Kropyvnytsky and the regions of Kharkiv and Cherkasy, Zelenskyy said, adding that Moscow was “ignoring” Washington’s call for an unconditional ceasefire.

Russia rejected a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States and Ukraine in March, demanding a halt in Western military aid for Kyiv.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a surprise three-day truce from May 8-10, coinciding with Moscow’s large-scale World War II Victory Day celebrations.

The Ukrainian emergency service described the attack on Odesa as “massive” and said high-rise buildings, private houses, a supermarket, school and cars were damaged.

More than 200 people were evacuated from one of the buildings, it added.

A Ukrainian drone strike on a market in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine on Thursday killed seven people, a Moscow-installed official said.

Explosions were also heard in the city of Sumy and air raid warnings were triggered in several places including Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernigiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia.

The reported strikes came after the United States and Ukraine on Wednesday signed a minerals deal that US President Donald Trump’s administration has called a new form of US commitment to Kyiv after the end of military aid.

After initial hesitation, Ukraine accepted the minerals accord as a way to secure long-term investment from Washington, as Trump aims to drastically scale back US security commitments around the world.

Ukraine had said any deal would need to include long-term and robust security guarantees that would deter Russia from attacking again.

A copy of the text published by Ukrainian media does not place any specific security commitments on Washington.