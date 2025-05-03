AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-03

Indian military shake-up: Lt-Gen DS Rana removed, transferred to Andaman

Monitoring Desk Published May 3, 2025 Updated May 3, 2025 09:06am

KARACHI: In a major development that has sparked a fresh wave of controversy in India’s security establishment, Lt-Gen DS Rana, formerly Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), has been abruptly removed from his position and reassigned to the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands — a location historically referred to as “Kala Pani” due to its harsh conditions and symbolic use for punitive exile.

According to sources within the Indian defence and intelligence community, the decision to sideline Gen Rana is being directly linked to a recent intelligence failure involving the leak of sensitive documents from the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

India arrests Northern Commander for ‘security lapse’

The leaked files, which reportedly ended up in the hands of The Resistance Front (TRF) — a group accused by India of terrorism — revealed damning information about India’s covert operations and were shared publicly, exposing alleged internal false flag strategies.

The documents, allegedly under the personal custody of Lt-Gen Rana, included operational plans and sensitive assessments related to the Pahalgam incident. The leaks not only triggered embarrassment for India at an international level but also raised serious questions about the credibility and coordination among Indian military and intelligence agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IIOJK Indian military Defence Intelligence Agency Andaman and Nicobar islands Pahalgam incident DIA Lt Gen DS Rana

Comments

200 characters

Indian military shake-up: Lt-Gen DS Rana removed, transferred to Andaman

Jul-Apr exports up 6.25pc to $26.859bn YoY

Negotiated agreement with AGL: DG Audit (Power) seeks complete record

Coal-fired plant in Gwadar planned: CPPCL cites ‘snags’ and ‘challenges’

Corporate taxpayers, cos: FBR extends e-invoice integration deadline

OICCI discusses its budget proposals with Aurangzeb

US pushes India, Pakistan for responsible solution

Audits on large-scale: third-party auditors being hired by FBR

Last 3-1/2 months of FY25: petroleum levy hike by Rs18.02 to generate Rs90bn revenue

Wagah border not closed for Pakistanis: FO

Read more stories