Indian military shake-up: Lt-Gen DS Rana removed, transferred to Andaman

KARACHI: In a major development that has sparked a fresh wave of controversy in India’s security establishment, Lt-Gen DS Rana, formerly Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), has been abruptly removed from his position and reassigned to the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands — a location historically referred to as “Kala Pani” due to its harsh conditions and symbolic use for punitive exile.

According to sources within the Indian defence and intelligence community, the decision to sideline Gen Rana is being directly linked to a recent intelligence failure involving the leak of sensitive documents from the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

India arrests Northern Commander for ‘security lapse’

The leaked files, which reportedly ended up in the hands of The Resistance Front (TRF) — a group accused by India of terrorism — revealed damning information about India’s covert operations and were shared publicly, exposing alleged internal false flag strategies.

The documents, allegedly under the personal custody of Lt-Gen Rana, included operational plans and sensitive assessments related to the Pahalgam incident. The leaks not only triggered embarrassment for India at an international level but also raised serious questions about the credibility and coordination among Indian military and intelligence agencies.

