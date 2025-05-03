AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Print 2025-05-03

Wagah border not closed for Pakistanis: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published May 3, 2025 Updated May 3, 2025 09:05am

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the false propaganda by hawkish Indian media, the Foreign Office (FO) on Friday rebutted claims that Pakistan had closed the Wagah border to its citizens returning from India, amid mounting tensions between the two arch rivals.

Responding to media queries about the availability of the Wagah border crossing for Pakistani citizens returning from India, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, clarified that the Wagah border will remain open for Pakistani citizens in the future. as well.

The last date to cross over through the Wagah-Attari border was April 30, 2025, the FO spokesperson added.

No handshake at muted India-Pakistan border ceremony

The Indian decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens is creating serious humanitarian challenges. Many patients, with fragile health, had to return to Pakistan without completing their treatment. Furthermore, there are reports of families being split, and children being separated from one of their parents, the FO statement reads.

In that context, we are aware of the media reports indicating that some Pakistani nationals are stranded at Attari, Ambassador Shafqat said, adding we are open to receiving our citizens in case the Indian authorities allow them to cross the border from their side.

The National Security Committee (NSC) with prime minister in the chair had decided on April 24 to close down the Wagah Border Post, with immediate effect following India’s unilateral suspension of Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in the wake of Pahalgam incident.

As per the decision, all cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception. Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than 30 April 2025.

Pakistan also suspended all visas under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect, with the exception of Sikh religious pilgrims.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

