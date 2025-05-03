US pushes India, Pakistan for responsible solution

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) urged India and Pakistan to work toward a “responsible solution” to the crisis over last week’s killings in Indian-occupied Kashmir, as tensions continue to escalate between the two South Asian nuclear powers.

“This government is in constant communication. We are asking for a responsible resolution from both parties,” State Department Spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, told reporters at her daily news briefing.

“Secretary Rubio urged both countries to work towards a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia. We continue to be in touch with the governments of both countries at multiple levels,” Tammy Bruce remarked.

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

Responding to a question, she said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his telephonic conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the need to work in the interest of long-term peace and security in the region.

Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said President Donald Trump’s Administration is in constant involvement over the situation.