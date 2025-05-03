AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-03

US pushes India, Pakistan for responsible solution

NNI Published May 3, 2025 Updated May 3, 2025 09:22am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) urged India and Pakistan to work toward a “responsible solution” to the crisis over last week’s killings in Indian-occupied Kashmir, as tensions continue to escalate between the two South Asian nuclear powers.

“This government is in constant communication. We are asking for a responsible resolution from both parties,” State Department Spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, told reporters at her daily news briefing.

“Secretary Rubio urged both countries to work towards a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia. We continue to be in touch with the governments of both countries at multiple levels,” Tammy Bruce remarked.

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

Responding to a question, she said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his telephonic conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the need to work in the interest of long-term peace and security in the region.

Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said President Donald Trump’s Administration is in constant involvement over the situation.

US US State Department Pakistan and India Regional peace Marco Rubio Pakistan India tensions Tammy Bruce

Comments

200 characters

US pushes India, Pakistan for responsible solution

Jul-Apr exports up 6.25pc to $26.859bn YoY

Negotiated agreement with AGL: DG Audit (Power) seeks complete record

Coal-fired plant in Gwadar planned: CPPCL cites ‘snags’ and ‘challenges’

Corporate taxpayers, cos: FBR extends e-invoice integration deadline

Indian military shake-up: Lt-Gen DS Rana removed, transferred to Andaman

OICCI discusses its budget proposals with Aurangzeb

Audits on large-scale: third-party auditors being hired by FBR

Last 3-1/2 months of FY25: petroleum levy hike by Rs18.02 to generate Rs90bn revenue

Wagah border not closed for Pakistanis: FO

Read more stories