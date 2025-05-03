AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-03

Site body for resolving water issue permanently

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2025 06:07am

KARACHI: Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President of SITE Association of Industry, has said that industries in the SITE area of Karachi have received no water supply for the past two weeks, bringing industrial production to a halt.

As a result, workers remain idle, and export orders face significant delays. Industries are suffering massive financial losses due to their inability to meet delivery deadlines.

The acute water shortage has severely impacted all industries, particularly textile processing units, which rely heavily on water. Resultantly industrialists have no option left but to close down industries and lay off the workers, as supply through tankers is not only extremely expensive but also scarce.

Alvi emphasized, “To sustain industrial operations, we need a reliable water supply at our doorstep. The concerned departments — SITE Limited and KWSC — must take immediate action.”

He warned of massive layoffs if production cannot resume due to the unavailability of this basic industrial necessity. Currently, against a total requirement of 50MGD (million gallons per day), the supply barely reaches 2.5MGD.

Furthermore, the dedicated Hub Canal water supply project, approved to provide 23MGD to SITE, remains unimplemented. “How can industries support the national economy and earn crucial foreign exchange under these conditions?” he questioned.

Alvi urged Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab to expedite the planned 35MGD Waste Water Recycling Plant at TP-1, which would not only alleviate water shortages but also ensure environmental compliance for foreign buyers.

The SITE President has called on all relevant authorities—including Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza, MD KWSC, and MD SITE Ltd to resolve water issue permanently.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Water Supply SITE Association of Industry Ahmed Azeem Alvi

Comments

200 characters

Site body for resolving water issue permanently

Jul-Apr exports up 6.25pc to $26.859bn YoY

Negotiated agreement with AGL: DG Audit (Power) seeks complete record

Coal-fired plant in Gwadar planned: CPPCL cites ‘snags’ and ‘challenges’

Corporate taxpayers, cos: FBR extends e-invoice integration deadline

Indian military shake-up: Lt-Gen DS Rana removed, transferred to Andaman

OICCI discusses its budget proposals with Aurangzeb

US pushes India, Pakistan for responsible solution

Audits on large-scale: third-party auditors being hired by FBR

Last 3-1/2 months of FY25: petroleum levy hike by Rs18.02 to generate Rs90bn revenue

Wagah border not closed for Pakistanis: FO

Read more stories