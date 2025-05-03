Site body for resolving water issue permanently

KARACHI: Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President of SITE Association of Industry, has said that industries in the SITE area of Karachi have received no water supply for the past two weeks, bringing industrial production to a halt.

As a result, workers remain idle, and export orders face significant delays. Industries are suffering massive financial losses due to their inability to meet delivery deadlines.

The acute water shortage has severely impacted all industries, particularly textile processing units, which rely heavily on water. Resultantly industrialists have no option left but to close down industries and lay off the workers, as supply through tankers is not only extremely expensive but also scarce.

Alvi emphasized, “To sustain industrial operations, we need a reliable water supply at our doorstep. The concerned departments — SITE Limited and KWSC — must take immediate action.”

He warned of massive layoffs if production cannot resume due to the unavailability of this basic industrial necessity. Currently, against a total requirement of 50MGD (million gallons per day), the supply barely reaches 2.5MGD.

Furthermore, the dedicated Hub Canal water supply project, approved to provide 23MGD to SITE, remains unimplemented. “How can industries support the national economy and earn crucial foreign exchange under these conditions?” he questioned.

Alvi urged Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab to expedite the planned 35MGD Waste Water Recycling Plant at TP-1, which would not only alleviate water shortages but also ensure environmental compliance for foreign buyers.

The SITE President has called on all relevant authorities—including Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza, MD KWSC, and MD SITE Ltd to resolve water issue permanently.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025