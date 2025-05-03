AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Markets Print 2025-05-03

Sri Lankan shares notch fourth straight weekly gain

Reuters Published 03 May, 2025 06:07am

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares logged their fourth straight week of gains on Friday, after information technology stocks drove the session to a higher finish.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.33% at 15851.74.

Nation Lanka Finance and Lake House Printers and Publishers were Friday’s top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 100% and about 22%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 77.3 million shares from 124.8 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 5.90 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($19.7 million) from 2.38 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.30 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.69 billion rupees, the data showed.

