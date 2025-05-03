AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-03

PHDEC hosts training workshop to boost cherry exports to China

Published 03 May, 2025

GILGIT-BALTISTAN: Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) took a monumental step in the realm of horticulture by organizing a one-day training workshop focused on export-oriented outcomes of cherry nurseries project and associated value chain challenges.

The event, which was held in Gilgit-Baltistan, emphasized the significance of enhancing cherry production and export opportunities in Pakistan, particularly to the thriving Chinese market.

Pakistan ranked as the world’s 49th largest cherry producer, boasts significant cherry clusters primarily located in the Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan regions. This initiative marks the initial phase of capitalizing on the tremendous potential for exporting cherries to China. In 2023, China imported approximately 350,000 tons of cherries, illustrating the immense opportunity that lies ahead.

Over the years, cherry production in the region has witnessed substantial growth. In 2001, the total cherry production stood at 2,678 tons, a figure that has now escalated to a remarkable 8,000 tons, generating annual revenue of approximately Rs600-700 million.

The primary objective of the training workshop was to enlighten stakeholders on the upcoming cherries nurseries project and importance of high yielding and export-oriented cherry varieties to boost exports. Additionally, the workshop aimed to educate farmers on the adoption of sound agricultural practices that can significantly increase production and fruit size.

