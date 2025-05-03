CM sets 30th June deadline to accomplish ‘Lahore Development Plan’

LAHORE: “Ensure timely completion of Lahore Development Plan by setting monthly timelines,” Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, said.

While chairing a special meeting to review implementation of work on Lahore Development Plan, the CM tasked Senior Provincial Minister and Chief Secretary Punjab, to ensure timely completion of the plan.

She conducted a visual inspection of different projects, and set 30th June deadline for the construction and rehabilitation of 3705 streets of Lahore Municipal Corporation and 230 streets of WASA.

The Chief Minister also set a final deadline for the construction and repair of WASA Works in 1573 streets. She noted, “Lahore Development Plan Phase-II includes construction and repair of streets and other projects in Allama Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti and Wagah Towns. Delay in completion of development schemes affects daily life of people.”

She vowed, “I consider myself accountable to the public, I cannot tolerate any difficulty for them.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025