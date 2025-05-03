Ambassador of Netherlands visits PU

LAHORE: Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan HE Henny Fokel De Vries along with Floris Jan Bovelander Olympian, The Netherlands visited Punjab University Department of Sports and met Director Dr Muhammad Shabbir Sarwar. On this occasion, Prime Minister Youth Programme’s Khawaja Junaid, Rizwan Anwar, footballer Kainat and others were also present.

Hockey, football and basketball matches were held in honour of the renowned Dutch player. The Olympian also taught hockey tricks to the players while playing the match.

The Ambassador Henny Fokel said that the performance of women players at Punjab University is commendable.

