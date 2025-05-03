Gold prices drop further

KARACHI: Gold prices further dropped on Friday, as global market hovered near $3,250 per ounce, traders said.

The precious metal was trading at Rs344,500 per tola and Rs295,353 per 10 grams after a fall by Rs1,300 and Rs1,114, respectively.

Domestic silver prices held steady at Rs3,427 per tola and Rs2, 938 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

It is important to highlight that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

International market registered a decline by $13, dragging down the gold bullion prices to $3,263 per ounce with silver rates standing over $32 per ounce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025