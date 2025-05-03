JI for resolution of issues facing FUUAST pensioners

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Monem Zafar on Friday called on the federal government to immediately resolve the long-pending issue of unpaid dues and pensions of retired professors and employees of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST).

The demand was made during a meeting at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, where a delegation of retired FUUAST professors and employees, led by Prof Tauseef Ahmed, briefed Zafar about the matter.

According to the delegation, the university has not cleared dues since 2017 and has withheld pensions for the last five months, despite Rs60.7 million reportedly lying in university accounts earmarked for retired employees.

The retired staff also accused the university administration of ignoring clear directives from the Federal Ombudsman and attempting to mislead the institution.

Prof Saeed Usmani, Prof Asghar Ali, and Prof Masood Ahmed also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025