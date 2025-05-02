AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
May 02, 2025
Technology

New Energy Vehicles: Pakistan’s ‘largest DC fast-charging network’ to be launched

BR Web Desk Published 02 May, 2025 10:47pm

BYD Pakistan-Mega Motor Company (BYD|MMC) has partnered with HUBCO Green (Private) Limited (HGL) to launch the country’s “largest DC fast-charging network for new energy vehicles (NEVs)”, a statement said on Friday.

According to the statement, HGL will install approximately 128 DC fast chargers across the country over the next three years, with 50 installations planned by December 2025.

New Energy Vehicles: Sazgar delays launch till March 2026; expansion scaled up

The network will be developed across three key areas: urban centers will be powered through partnerships with major oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as PSO, PARCO Gunvor, and Attock Petroleum Limited; intercity highways and motorways with chargers placed every 150-200 kilometers to support long distance travel; and destination charging points at commercial hubs, malls, hotels, and hospitals to enhance customer convenience.

“Several key installations are already operational in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, including at PSO stations and BYD Pakistan dealerships,” the statement said.

“Range anxiety remains one of the most significant barriers to NEV adoption across Pakistan,” said Danish Khaliq, Vice President Sales and Strategy, BYD Pakistan.

“Through this groundbreaking partnership with HUBCO Green, we are not just addressing a logistical issue but shaping the entire mobility landscape of the country.

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

Our commitment goes beyond building the infrastructure; it’s about giving confidence and assurance to our consumers that electric mobility is not only possible, but practical. As pioneers in this space, BYD is proud to lead the charge in making clean transportation a reality for the entire nation,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Masood Zafar, Vice President Projects, HUBCO, stated: “We believe that the foundation of a green transportation revolution lies in vast, readily-available infrastructure. Through our partnership with BYD Pakistan, we are laying the foundation for a cleaner and greener future.”

