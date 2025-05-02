AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 83.74 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.76%)
FCCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.15%)
FLYNG 30.44 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.47%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (3.46%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.46%)
MLCF 69.83 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (4.15%)
OGDC 202.85 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.23%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.84%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.51%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.36%)
PPL 150.55 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.31%)
PRL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.93%)
PTC 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.63%)
SEARL 84.15 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.66%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (10.01%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.92%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.2%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.97%)
TRG 63.92 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.25%)
WAVESAPP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.46%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.18%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Earthquake strikes off Chile’s southern coast, sparking tsunami threat

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 08:03pm

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Drake Passage between Cape Horn and Antarctica at a depth of just 10 km (6 miles) on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said.

Chile’s SENAPRED disaster agency said a coastal area of Magallanes region in the southern tip of the country should be evacuated due to the risk of a tsunami.

“We’re calling to evacuate the coast in the whole region of Magallanes,” President Gabriel Boric said on X, adding that all the states resources would be made available to deal with any impact.

Videos on social media showed people calmly evacuating as sirens blared in the background. Chile’s Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) estimated that waves will reach bases in Antarctica and cities in Chile’s extreme south in the coming hours.

Powerful earthquake of 6.2 magnitude shakes in Istanbul

Chile’s Antarctic institute (INAHC) told Reuters that bases were being evacuated.

SENAPRED said it was establishing a state of precaution, an alert associated with minor tsunamis. NOAA said that waves from 0.3 to 1 meter were expected in Antarctica and waves measuring 1 meter to 3 meters were expected in Chile.

earthquake Chile

Comments

200 characters

Earthquake strikes off Chile’s southern coast, sparking tsunami threat

Army top brass vows to respond ‘decisively’ to any Indian attempt to impose war

India asks IMF to review loans to Pakistan, Indian government source says

Inflation in Pakistan drops to historic low at 0.3% in April 2025

Petroleum sales jump 32% YoY in Pakistan as demand surges

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $9mn to $10.21bn

Pakistan stocks rebound, KSE-100 Index closes the day with 2.5% gain

Pakistan rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s factory PMI dips in early sign of global tariff headwinds

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio to reach 10.6% by June, Aurangzeb tell S&P Global

Read more stories