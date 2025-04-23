AIRLINK 178.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.3%)
World

Powerful earthquake of 6.2 magnitude shakes in Istanbul

Reuters Published April 23, 2025 Updated April 23, 2025 03:38pm

ISTANBUL: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 shook Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkiye AFAD disaster agency said, one of the strongest quakes to strike the city of 16 million in recent years.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but people evacuated buildings as the quake hit and shook the city, located on the European and Asian shores of the Bosphorus strait.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 12:49 (0949 GMT) was in the area of Silivri, some 80 km (50 miles) to the west of Istanbul.

It was at a depth of 6.92 km (4.3 miles), AFAD said. Broadcaster TGRT reported that one person had been injured as a result of jumping off a balcony during the quake, which occurred during a public holiday in Turkiye.

5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Punjab, KP

AFAD warned people in the region against entering damaged buildings.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the earthquake had a magnitude 6.02.

It was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) GFZ said.

