AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 83.74 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.76%)
FCCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.15%)
FLYNG 30.44 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.47%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (3.46%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.46%)
MLCF 69.83 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (4.15%)
OGDC 202.85 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.23%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.84%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.51%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.36%)
PPL 150.55 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.31%)
PRL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.93%)
PTC 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.63%)
SEARL 84.15 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.66%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (10.01%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.92%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.2%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.97%)
TRG 63.92 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.25%)
WAVESAPP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.46%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.18%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 02, 2025
UAE index gain on possible trade talks between US and China

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 06:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday as signs of possible trade talks between the U.S. and China lifted market sentiment.

China said on Friday the United States has repeatedly expressed its willingness to negotiate on tariffs and that Beijing’s door is open for talks, in a move that could ease trade tensions that have roiled global markets.

Dubai’s main index settled 0.4% higher, rebounding from the previous session’s loss, helped by gains in heavyweight real estate and industrial sector stocks.

Among the winners, blue-chip developer Emaar Properties increased 1.5% and toll gate operator Salik Company finished 1.4% up.

Stock exchange operator Dubai Financial Market climbed 4.4% after the firm reported a 42% surge in first-quarter net profit to 127 million dirhams ($34.58 million).

Most Gulf markets gain ahead of earnings, US data

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index extended gains to fifth session in a row with the index rising 0.2%, lifted by a 2.5% jump in each of IHC-owned conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding and Adnoc Drilling.

Among the gainers, Adnoc Gas rose 0.6% ahead of its Q1 earnings expected later in the day.

Dubai index notched up 2.5% on a weekly basis, while Abu Dhabi gained 2%, its highest weekly gain since Nov. 3, 2023, according to LSEG data.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for Gulf’s financial markets - declined on Friday with Brent crude sliding 0.69% to $61.7 a barrel by 1136 GMT.

---------------------------------
 Abu Dhabi    up 0.2% to 9,579
 Dubai        rose 0.4% to 5,291
---------------------------------
