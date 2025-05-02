AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
Take-Two Interactive delays ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ release to May 26, 2026

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 05:56pm

Take-Two Interactive on Friday pushed the release of “Grand Theft Auto VI” to May 26, 2026, extending the wait for one of the most hotly anticipated titles in video-gaming history and sending its shares tumbling 9% in premarket trading.

The title, developed by Rockstar Games, was previously forecast to launch in the fall of 2025.

It is expected to be an instant hit with billions of dollars in sales each year according to several analysts. The previous entry, Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, has sold more than 200 million copies, making it one of the best-selling video games of all time.

Grand Theft Auto

