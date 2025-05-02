AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 83.74 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.76%)
FCCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.15%)
FLYNG 30.44 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.47%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (3.46%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.46%)
MLCF 69.83 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (4.15%)
OGDC 202.85 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.23%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.84%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.51%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.36%)
PPL 150.55 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.31%)
PRL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.93%)
PTC 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.63%)
SEARL 84.15 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.66%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (10.01%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.92%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.2%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.97%)
TRG 63.92 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.25%)
WAVESAPP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.46%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.18%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 rises with Shell at helm amid easing China-US tensions

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 03:52pm

Britain’s blue-chip index advanced on Friday, led by Shell, as potential easing in China-US trade tensions and generally positive earnings reports boosted market sentiment.

By 0955 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.8%, on track for its fifteenth consecutive winning session - the longest on record, and poised to mark its third straight week of gains.

Despite the recent market turbulence, due to US import tariffs, the blue-chip index remains just 3.6% below its record closing high achieved on March 3, 2025.

Oil giant Shell gained 3.4% after beating analyst expectations for first-quarter net profit and maintaining its share buyback programme despite falling oil prices and lower refining margins than last year.

The energy index rose 2%, boosted by Shell’s results.

NatWest inched up 1.2% after the lender reported a forecast-beating 36% rise in first-quarter profit, thanks to healthier margins on deposits and higher loan balances.

Standard Chartered reported a 10% profit rise, though it joined peer HSBC in saying increased tariffs would weigh on credit quality. The bank’s shares were down 0.5%.

On the tariff front, China’s Commerce Ministry said that Beijing was “evaluating” an offer from Washington to hold talks over US President Donald Trump’s 145% tariffs and that Beijing’s door was open for discussions.

FTSE 100 flat as investors assess mixed corporate earnings

However, China said Washington needed to show “sincerity” in negotiations and should be prepared to cancel its unilateral tariffs. The domestically focused FTSE 250 was nearly flat in the day, but it was heading towards its fourth consecutive weekly advance.

SSP Group jumped 6% and was among the top performers on the midcap index after Financial Times reported activist investor Irenic Capital Management has built a 2% stake in the food outlet operator.

The stock hit its highest in about a month and a half. Shares of Ukraine-focused miner Ferrexpo surged for the second consecutive day, rising 10%, boosted by the US-Ukraine minerals deal.

FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 rises with Shell at helm amid easing China-US tensions

Inflation in Pakistan drops to historic low at 0.3% in April 2025

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 crosses 114,000 level

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio to reach 10.6% by June, Aurangzeb tell S&P Global

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

Thatta Cement plans 5-for-1 stock split to broaden investor base

Ingredion mulls stake sale in Rafhan Maize Products Limited

Pakistan central bank likely to hold policy rate amid geopolitical tension, inflation concern: Reuters poll

Read more stories