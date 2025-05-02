AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.04%)
Sports

After heroic century, Suryavanshi gets IPL reality check with two-ball duck

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 11:57am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Rajasthan Royals’ 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi got a taste of the unpredictability of the game following his stunning century in the previous match with a two-ball duck in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Suryavanshi was in seventh heaven on Monday against Gujarat Titans when he became the youngest player to smash a hundred in men’s Twenty20 cricket (101 off 38), but the teenager fell in the first over against Mumbai Indians.

Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid had urged caution when it came to praising or criticising the youngster, saying he was bound to have both success and failure in his career – a prediction that has proven true.

Chasing a target of 218, Suryavanshi tried to clear mid-on with the second delivery he faced from Deepak Chahar but the young opening batter found Will Jacks at the edge of the circle, silencing the home fans in Jaipur who looked on in disbelief.

“He’s going to have to learn to deal with failures as much as success, as his coach says,” commentator Ian Bishop said as a dejected Suryavanshi made the slow walk back to the pavilion.

Riyan Parag rues misfiring middle order after Rajasthan exit IPL playoff race

Suryavanshi was not the only batter to struggle in the chase, however, as his wicket triggered a batting collapse.

Trent Boult (3-28) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-15) ripped through Rajasthan’s batting order while Karn Sharma (3-23) cleaned up the tail as Mumbai won by 100 runs - their sixth straight win.

As Mumbai provisionally moved to the top of the table, eighth-placed Rajasthan have now been eliminated from playoff contention.

Trent Boult Jasprit Bumrah Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket Mumbai Indians Deepak Chahar Gujarat Titans Vaibhav Suryavanshi

