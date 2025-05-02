AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.04%)
Riyan Parag rues misfiring middle order after Rajasthan exit IPL playoff race

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 10:41am
NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was left to rue a misfiring middle order after the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions became the second team to be eliminated from the playoff race this season.

The 100-run drubbing by table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Thursday was Rajasthan’s eighth defeat in 11 matches and made them the second team, after Chennai Super Kings, to drop out of playoff contention.

Mumbai amassed 217-2 and bundled out the Royals for 117, exposing Rajasthan’s batting frailties in the lopsided contest.

“We’ve been getting good starts, but it’s up to the middle order - myself, Dhruv (Jurel) - to step up in the middle overs,” Parag said after their loss in Jaipur.

“When we lose wickets in the powerplay, (we) couldn’t just do it. We still back ourselves that if a similar situation comes in the next game, we should be up for it.”

Rajasthan’s strategy at the pre-season players’ auction surprised many when they released the likes of English batter Jos Buttler and New Zealand seamer Trent Boult and did not compensate for the loss of experience.

Regular skipper Sanju Samson has missed the last four matches with an abdominal injury leaving West Indian Shimron Hetmyer as their only experienced batsman.

Rajasthan choked in successive chases against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants - they needed nine from the final over in both matches and fell short on both occasions.

IPL powerhouse Chennai first to be eliminated from playoff race

“A lot of mistakes, a lot of small errors, I think we’ve got to focus on how to not make them again, focus on the good as well,” Parag said.

“We’ve had a few close matches, so in the next three games when we get opportunities like we had in the first 11 games this season, hopefully we can do better.”

