JAKARTA: Indonesia’s annual inflation rate was 1.95% in April, the statistics bureau said on Friday, higher than expectations and back within the central bank’s target range.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected an annual inflation rate of 1.60% in April.

Bank Indonesia has a target range of 1.5% to 3.5% for inflation.

Core inflation data will be released later on Friday.