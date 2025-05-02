AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
President, PM take stock of situation

Naveed Butt Published 02 May, 2025 06:12am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday called on President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed the current security situation, particularly in light of tensions with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The two leaders expressed deep concern over India’s belligerent attitude and provocative statements, which posed a threat to regional peace and stability. They reaffirmed that Pakistan would never compromise on the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and would respond to any act of aggression in a befitting manner.

The meeting stated that the Pakistani nation was united and stood behind its Armed Forces, who were capable of responding to any threat or aggression. They also reviewed Pakistan’s response to India’s belligerent posture and any possible acts of aggression.

PM Shehbaz, US Secretary of State Rubio discuss regional tensions, bilateral ties

The meeting also expressed regret over the Indian leadership’s accusations regarding the Pahalgam attack, made without any investigation. It was highlighted that Pakistan had been a victim of terrorism, suffering immense human and economic losses for over two decades. They said that the international community should take note of India’s involvement in funding, training, and sending militants into Pakistan to carry out terrorist activities.

President Zardari commended the Government’s response to Indian baseless accusations and handling of the situation in a responsible manner. He reaffirmed that Pakistan would take all necessary steps to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and vital national interests at all costs.

The meeting also highlighted the urgency of implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions to grant the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination, which would help bring lasting peace and stability to the region.

The Prime Minister also inquired after the health of the President after his recovery from COVID-19. Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, were also present during the meeting.

