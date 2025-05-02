COAS witnesses high-intensity military drill

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday said that “any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response,” reaffirming that Pakistan remains committed to regional peace but its preparedness to defend national interests is absolute.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Tilla Field Firing Ranges (TFFR) to witness Exercise Hammer Strike, a high-intensity field training drill conducted by the Pakistan Army’s Mangla-based Strike Corps.

On arrival, the COAS was received by the Corps Commander. The exercise was meticulously designed to validate combat readiness, battlefield synergy, and the operational integration of modern weapon systems under near-combat conditions.

Multirole fighter aircraft, combat aviation assets, long-range precision artillery, and advanced field engineering techniques were deployed to simulate conventional battlefield scenarios. Troops from all arms and services exhibited outstanding tactical coordination, agility, and lethality in synchronized offensive manoeuvres—demonstrating the high standard of training and professionalism within the ranks.

The exercise also underscored the Pakistan Army’s increasing adoption of niche and emerging technologies to strengthen both its kinetic and non-kinetic warfare capabilities.

General Munir lauded the high morale, combat proficiency, and warfighting spirit of the troops, calling them the embodiment of the Army’s operational excellence. He emphasized the unwavering resolve of the armed forces to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

“Let there be no ambiguity,” he stated, “Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend every inch of the motherland.”

Senior military leadership, formation commanders, and dignitaries from various services also witnessed the exercise, which stands as a testament to the Army’s ongoing transformation through rigorous training, doctrinal innovation, and technological modernisation.

