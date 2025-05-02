AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
Sindh Revenue Board’s April collection grows 24% YoY

Recorder Report Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 03:45pm

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has recorded a 24 percent growth in revenue collection for April.

According to the details released by the board, the total collection for April 2024-25 reached Rs 23,334 million, marking a 24 percent increase compared to Rs. 18,836 million collected in the same month of the previous fiscal year.

SRB will be sole authority for collection, enforcement

The cumulative collection for the fiscal year up to April stands at Rs 234,998 million, representing a substantial 27% growth compared to Rs 185,257 million collected during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

