ACCA hosts dinner: SSO sector’s role in boosting economic growth, job creation underscored

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) hosted a high-profile Shared Services and Outsourcing (SSO) Industry Leaders Appreciation and Engagement Dinner, at a local hotel in Karachi.

The event marked the official visit of the Global Chief Executive of ACCA – Helen Brand OBE, to Pakistan, to celebrate the contributions of key players in the SSO sector, while exploring Pakistan’s potential as a leading global outsourcing destination.

The gathering brought together top representatives from prominent organizations such as GSK, A F Ferguson & Co, Yousaf Adil, BDO Pakistan, The BPO, and ACCA’s senior leadership including Helen Brand, Assad Hameed Khan, Taimur Beiram Khan, and Ali Shan ul Haque. The evening began with a networking session followed by a welcome address from Taimur Beiram Khan, who emphasized the SSO sector’s role in boosting economic growth and job creation.

Assad H Khan highlighted Pakistan’s strategic advantages—its growing digital infrastructure, skilled talent pool, and cost-effectiveness—as key factors making it an attractive outsourcing hub. A roundtable discussion focused on enhancing Pakistan's competitiveness, encouraging innovation, and strengthening industry partnerships. Participants shared insights on trends, challenges, and future opportunities for the sector.

Helen Brand concluded the event by reaffirming ACCA’s commitment to supporting Pakistan's economic development by nurturing future-ready talent and fostering global collaboration. She praised Pakistan’s entrepreneurial spirit and digital progress, noting its potential to become a high-value, globally competitive business services hub. The event underscored ACCA’s dedication to advancing the SSO industry in Pakistan.

