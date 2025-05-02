AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-02

‘Need to rely on local markets to finance climate-resilient infrastructure in Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: “Donor aid is drying up — we must rely on local markets to finance climate-resilient...
Recorder Report Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 07:31am

ISLAMABAD: “Donor aid is drying up — we must rely on local markets to finance climate-resilient infrastructure,” Maheen Rahman, CEO of InfraZamin stressed during a seminar on Green Financing via Debt Capital Markets here at federal capital.

She emphasized the urgency to tap the domestic capital while stating, “With Pakistan ranks below on the global Human Development Index, especially lagging in health, gender, and climate indicators, we need to explore and push our domestic financing capabilities.”

According to the 2023–2024 Human Development Report, Pakistan scored 0.540 on the Human Development Index (HDI), placing it in the “low” human development category, ranking it 164th out of 193 countries globally. This position is alarming as it reflects critical deficiencies in health, education, and living standards.

Maheen Rahman warned that without urgent investment in human capital and climate-resilient infrastructure, Pakistan risks deepening socio-economic vulnerabilities and falling further behind regional peers. She also underscored that a robust green financing framework could attract private investment, boost banking and capital markets, and directly support sectors like health through sustainable development.

The seminar, attended by dignitaries from private-public banking and finance sectors, explored how capital markets can expand green infrastructure financing, fostering initiatives that may carry far-reaching implications for national health and the environment. Industry leaders outlined potential approaches to innovative financing mechanisms including rupee bonds and credit guarantees to facilitate investment in sustainable green projects. They also noted that Pakistan's current position in green bond issuance remains significantly lower compared to its regional peers, with countries like the UAE, Indonesia, and India taking the lead in this space.

Boo Hock Khoo, Chairman of Board InfraZamin, noted, “Development of green financing via local capital markets is a needful step forward for the country. InfraZamin’s efforts in providing credit guarantees on bond instruments are key to building investor confidence and enabling scalable, climate-aligned infrastructure in Pakistan.”

The seminar also featured keynote addresses and panel discussions with speakers, including Jo Moir, Development Director, British High Commission Islamabad, Philip Skinner, Origination Lead of Nature at PIDG, and Waqas ul Hasan, CEO Karandaaz Pakistan. The discussions shed light on the importance of innovative financial instruments and the need for enabling regulatory frameworks in fostering infrastructure development.

The stakeholders present at the occasion, concluded with a commitment to incorporate sustainability in financial systems and vowed to leverage capital markets as a catalyst to uplift environment and public health outcomes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

climate finance InfraZamin InfraZamin Pakistan HDI Green Financing Debt Capital Markets climate resilient infrastructure

Comments

200 characters

‘Need to rely on local markets to finance climate-resilient infrastructure in Pakistan’

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border

China puts its weight behind Pakistan

Within Karachi Flight Information Region: PCAA announces temporary closure of air traffic services

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ

Imports under HS Codes 3402.1300 and 3402.1190: SC dismisses petition seeking zero duty

Earning below Rs1 million annually: KTBA proposes tax exemption for salaried people

April SRB’s collection grows 24pc YoY

Read more stories