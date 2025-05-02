Pakistan Conference at Harvard: NFL outlines economic opportunities and challenges

KARACHI: National Foods Limited participated, as a key partner, in the first-ever Pakistan Conference 2025 at Harvard, recently held with an aim to highlight the opportunities and challenges for Pakistan’s economy.

The “Pakistan Conference 2025 at Harvard” was the largest student-led gathering on Pakistan in the United States, convening policymakers, academics, business leaders, and civil society experts to engage in critical discussions on Pakistan’s economic trajectory, governance, and global positioning.

According to the NLF, addressing the conference, Abrar Hasan, Global CEO of NFL said that striving to become a knowledge-based economy should be a priority for Pakistan but it requires more than just investment, it demands a shift in mindset, and a commitment to innovation.

He emphasized that this transformation is not easy but embracing this change will be key to driving sustainable growth and global competitiveness. He said that the NFL has witnessed firsthand how strategic planning and innovation drive industry growth. “These strategic initiatives have enabled us to bring the rich culinary heritage of Pakistan to tables across the world, redefining how our cuisines are experienced globally,” he added.

National Foods is one of the main sponsors and leading Pakistani companies at this landmark global forum which is a student-led initiative aimed to serve as a transformative platform for dialogue.

Abrar said National Foods takes pride in supporting this conference which has highlighted the opportunities and challenges for Pakistan’s economy, and how complexities can be navigated to foster economic resilience.

Muhammad Hadi, Chair of Pakistan Conference 2025 at Harvard, acknowledged NFL’s contribution and said that it is proud to have National Foods Limited as a key partner for the first-ever Pakistan Conference 2025 at Harvard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025