Structural reforms: Still waiting for political will

EDITORIAL: The State Bank of Pakistan’s latest Financial Stability Review once again makes a point that should by now be obvious to everyone. For all the short-term adjustments and tactical recoveries, the country’s economic future hinges on sustained and credible structural reforms.

Without them, growth will continue to be fragile, external buffers will remain weak, and financing risks will persist. The banking sector, to its credit, remains resilient under stress tests, but even the most robust financial system cannot compensate for deeper economic weaknesses indefinitely.

It is not the first time the State Bank has raised the alarm, and it will not be the last. For years now, central bank assessments — and those of other institutions, domestic and international — have stressed the same core problems. Pakistan’s growth model, such as it is, remains narrow, consumption-led, import-dependent, and vulnerable to external shocks.

Correcting that imbalance requires tough decisions: broadening the tax base, restructuring the energy sector, boosting exports through productivity rather than subsidies, and bringing informal sectors into the formal economy. These are not new recommendations. They have been sitting, in some cases gathering dust, in government reports and reform roadmaps for decades.

The problem is not technical capacity. Pakistani policymakers, economists, and civil servants are perfectly capable of designing reform programmes that are sound on paper. Nor is it a question of understanding.

The issues are well-diagnosed and well-documented. The real deficit has always been political will — the readiness at the very top to push through changes that inevitably displease powerful lobbies, disrupt vested interests, and carry short-term political costs.

It does not matter which administration happens to be in power at any given time. Whether under elected governments or hybrid arrangements, reform momentum has consistently faltered once the politics of patronage and short-term expediency reassert themselves. Energy sector reform, for instance, has been endlessly promised, with tariff adjustments made here and there, but with little real success in addressing inefficiencies or circular debt.

Tax reform has been talked about for decades, yet the economy remains under-taxed and over-reliant on a narrow, overburdened formal sector. Export diversification remains a slogan rather than a strategy. Even privatisation — a perennial favourite of reform plans — has largely stalled, regardless of who sits in the corridors of power.

What successive administrations have preferred instead is a cycle of short-term fixes. External bailouts, managed devaluations, consumption incentives, and bureaucratic tinkering that may buy a few months of stability but do not change the underlying vulnerabilities. The result is that Pakistan remains highly exposed to any external or internal shock — global commodity price surges, interest rate hikes, natural disasters, or political crises — with little in the way of buffers.

The State Bank’s cautious optimism about financial sector resilience is not misplaced. Banks in Pakistan are well-capitalised, stress-tested, and capable of withstanding shocks in the near term. But no banking sector can prosper indefinitely in a stagnating or structurally weak economy.

Credit growth, investment expansion, and financial deepening ultimately depend on an underlying economy that generates sustainable incomes and savings. Without that, even the best-regulated banks will find themselves operating in a shallow and volatile market.

Pakistan’s window to undertake real reform is narrowing. External financing conditions are tightening, global competition is increasing, and demographic pressures at home are intensifying. The old model of seeking periodic IMF programmes and ad hoc rollovers from friendly countries is becoming harder to sustain. Even lenders and donors are growing weary of the endless cycle of promises without delivery.

Structural reform is no longer optional; it is a matter of survival. But for that to happen, political leadership must rise above short-term interests. It must be willing to explain the necessity of reform to the public, build consensus where possible, and endure the inevitable backlash where necessary. It must move beyond slogans and gestures to actual, measurable action.

The State Bank’s warnings are timely and accurate. The question is whether anyone at the top is really listening — and whether, even now, the political will to act meaningfully exists. If it does not, then Pakistan’s future, much like its past, will continue to be a story of opportunities wasted, and crises foretold.

