Crumbling foundations: the failure of Pakistan’s engineering institutions

Engineers stand as the master architects of economic growth, fueling innovation, crafting infrastructure, and igniting industries that spark employment opportunities. Their expertise in design, construction, and technological advancement forms the bedrock of a nation’s prosperity, forging an unbreakable bond between engineering prowess and economic ascendance.

As the driving force behind progress, engineers shape the very fabric of a country’s development, transforming vision into reality and propelling nations toward a brighter future.

Pakistan’s history offers a powerful testament to the transformative potential of engineering. During the 1960s and 1970s, engineers were the architects of an era of extraordinary economic growth, propelling the nation into the spotlight as a regional exemplar. Through their ingenuity and dedication, they laid the foundations of prosperity and development.

But the last two decades tell a starkly different story. This once-esteemed profession has suffered a devastating decline, leaving a trail of inefficiency, missed opportunities, and disillusionment in its wake.

The power sector stands as a glaring symbol of this downfall. Once a driver of progress, it has now left Pakistan in dire straits, made the nation a global begging bowl —a grim reality even acknowledged by the prime minister at the World Economic Forum.

Meanwhile, critical challenges such as water management in canals, which are fundamentally technical, remain unresolved. Engineers, who should be leading the charge, have instead chosen silence, leaving these vital issues in the hands of politicians who are better at sowing division than delivering solutions.

Amidst this decline, one might ask: Doesn’t Pakistan possess a body to address these engineering challenges? The answer is yes. Nearly half a century ago, the government established the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) under the PEC Act of 1976, entrusting it with regulating the engineering profession and driving sustainable growth across economic and social sectors.

Tasked with upholding internationally recognized standards of competence and ethics, PEC was envisioned as a think tank to tackle the nation’s pressing technical challenges, including energy, water, manufacturing, and more. Its purpose was to provide visionary guidance, ensuring that engineering remained central to Pakistan’s development goals.

Yet, after five decades, PEC’s accomplishments are underwhelming at best. The council has produced only nine codes or standards. These codes are far from innovative, offering little more than cosmetic additions such as a preamble, a map of Pakistan, and the authors’ names to global standards developed long ago.

It is as if PEC has taken an ancient recipe, added a pinch of local seasoning, and called it a masterpiece. This lack of originality speaks volumes about the council’s inability to rise to its mandate.

Even more disappointing is PEC’s failure to celebrate and build upon Pakistan’s rich engineering heritage.

The ingenuity behind the Badshahi Mosque’s sustainable construction, the intricate water systems of Shalimar Gardens, and the urban planning of Mohenjo-daro could have been shared with the world as symbols of Pakistan’s engineering brilliance. Yet, PEC has remained silent, unwilling—or perhaps unable—to step into the role of a global thought leader.

What has gone so terribly wrong with this think tank? PEC has not only failed to tackle national issues like the circular debt crisis in the power and oil & gas sectors but has also abdicated its role in addressing climate change.

Combatting climate change is inherently an engineering responsibility, requiring innovative solutions to mitigate its impacts and promote sustainability. Yet, this sector has been left to generalists whose primary expertise lies in securing international funding rather than implementing meaningful change.

The root of this decline can be traced to the infiltration of contractors and consultants into PEC’s top leadership positions—individuals more interested in personal gain than professional progress.

Today, PEC primarily functions as a licensing authority, categorizing contractors into eight levels based on project limits and professional credit points.

The top category, C-A, allows participation in projects of any magnitude, making PEC a lucrative entity due to its annual fees. However, this revenue-driven approach does little to uplift the profession or address Pakistan’s most critical challenges. Registered consultants, though fewer in number—around 380—face the same systemic issues.

Perhaps the most tragic failure of PEC lies in its inability to enforce quality standards for infrastructure projects. Whether it is roads, power plants, or bridges, the term “PEC-registered contractor” has become synonymous with cost overruns, delays, and corruption. These inefficiencies have eroded public trust and contributed to Pakistan’s dismal ranking on the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index. The cracks in this system run deep, and the nation’s crumbling infrastructure bears silent testimony to the cost of inaction.

What a profound discredit it is to PEC-registered contractors that the private sector, and even individuals, so often turn away from them when constructing homes or buildings. This painful distrust stems from PEC itself—a body that has tragically failed to instill quality or professionalism among its registered contractors.

Instead, PEC seems content to merely offer licenses, leaving its contractors untethered to standards, while granting them carte blanche to siphon from the national exchequer. Such neglect tarnishes not just the institution, but the very ideals of integrity and excellence it was meant to uphold.

The broader tragedy is that engineering, a profession with the power to shape the destiny of millions, is not held in the same esteem as medicine. While a doctor saves one life at a time, an engineer’s work impacts entire communities and future generations. Yet, political meddling has further undermined the profession. A decade ago, PEC elections descended into farce, with contractors hosting lavish dinners in five-star hotels to court votes—an embarrassing low point for a body meant to symbolize professionalism and integrity.

Despite these failures, the engineering profession remains a cornerstone of national development. During my time at university, a visiting professor once compared an engineer’s role to that of a director and scriptwriter in a Hollywood blockbuster, with the contracting firm playing the role of the actor who brings the vision to life. In this analogy, PEC should be the producer—the force that ensures the vision is realized. But instead of delivering excellence, PEC has become synonymous with inefficiency and missed opportunities.

Even in a country where restaurants and hotels are rated based on customer feedback, PEC has failed to implement a mechanism for assessing the quality and impact of engineering projects. Imagine if ordinary citizens could provide 360-degree feedback on government engineering initiatives. Such a system could revolutionize accountability and transparency. However, until PEC undergoes a radical transformation, this remains a distant dream.

Recently, the PEC on sensing the need to recover claim of its mandated position formed a committee to serve as an advisory body, addressing Pakistan’s critical engineering and infrastructure challenges and provide evidence based recommendations for sustainable national development. The advisory body TORs mention that the body is to act as a platform for the government of Pakistan on engineering to guide the government’s development agenda.

The mandate as notified for advisory body in PEC cover roles including policy advisory role, national building focus, expert consultation to reform PEC in establishing an intellectual hub together speaks as if the present PEC has failed to serve the burden of objectives it carries, which has envisaged the need to create another operational framework to stain off the weaknesses it has accumulated in developing the poor image of PEC.

The same PEC way back through Chambers of Engineers and WTO councils used to call cabinet ministers to discuss the way forward for development by integrating the engineering advices provided by PEC.

While this is a step forward, genuine reform demands dismantling the entrenched cartel that has taken over the council. The 250 million citizens of Pakistan must take ownership of this institution, demanding that credible engineers lead it with proven track records. Only then can PEC fulfill its potential as the guardian of the engineering profession.

At present, the body has been converted into club of elites to compete with each other’s group in managing positions for their own causes to be served instead of what was required and is required, to conclude with the present index of development in the country excepted by the interventions of PEC.

In its current state, PEC is a profound betrayal of the trust placed in it. The cracks in Pakistan’s infrastructure, the endless delays, and the rampant corruption stand as stark reminders of what could have been. But it is not too late. With renewed commitment, accountability, and respect for the profession, Pakistan can rebuild PEC into the think tank it was meant to be—a beacon of engineering excellence and a driver of national progress.

