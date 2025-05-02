AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
May 02, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-05-02

Ambassador of Somalia visits TUF

Press Release Published 02 May, 2025 06:12am

FAISALABAD: “We are eager to strengthen educational ties with Pakistan,” said HE Sheikh Noor Mohammed Hassan, Ambassador of Somalia to Pakistan, during his visit to The University of Faisalabad.

The University of Faisalabad will offer scholarships to 100 talented students from Somalia, providing them with free education in various disciplines including IT, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Management, and Social Sciences.

HE Sheikh Noor Mohammed Hassan, accompanied by Ms Asma Haghi and Ms Sarah Mohamed from the Somalian Embassy, visited The University of Faisalabad. The University’s Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors, Dr Muhammad Hamza Amin, Rector Prof Dr Aman Ullah Malik, along with Deans and department heads participated in a meeting with the distinguished delegation.

During the meeting, the University’s Head of International Programmes, Hanan Iftikhar, presented detailed information to the delegation about the Madina Foundation’s various initiatives, including The University of Faisalabad, University Medical & Dental College, Madinah Teaching Hospital, and other welfare projects under the Madinah Foundation.

Ambassador Sheikh Noor Mohammed Hassan emphasized the long-standing, deep trade relations between Pakistan and Somalia, adding that both countries, as brotherly Islamic nations, aim to enhance their educational collaboration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Somalia TUF

