Flintoff proud as Afghan refugee protege plays for Lancashire second team

LONDON: Andrew Flintoff has revealed his pride at seeing ‘Field of Dreams’ protege Adnan Miakhel, a refugee from Afghanistan, make his first appearance for Lancashire’s second team.

The former England cricket captain, who made his name in cricket as a hugely talented all-rounder while playing for Lancashire, his native county, has been back in the public eye lately following the release of a new documentary detailing the painful recovery from his life-changing car crash.

The programme sees Flintoff speaking about how returning from show business to cricket has helped him gain fresh meaning in life, with Miakhel’s appearance in a three-day friendly against Yorkshire – the traditional arch-rivals of northwest county Lancashire – uniting the worlds of entertainment and sport.

The Afghan refugee was the breakout star of Flintoff’s television reality show about a scratch team of would-be cricketers based in Preston, Lancashire, and was awarded asylum in the United Kingdom after his mentor wrote to the Home Office (Britain’s interior ministry) supporting his application.

Flintoff, reflecting on Miakhel’s elevation from Lancashire’s Under-18s last season to the second string this year, posted on X: “Some journeys are longer and harder, I’m so proud of this fine young man.”

Miakhel scored 25 not out batting at number 10 in the first innings and dismissed first-teamers Jonny Tattersall and Matt Revis as he claimed figures of 2-72 from 13 overs.

The game at Liverpool’s Northern Cricket Club is a friendly match which does not restrict teams to the usual standard 11 players and Miakhel is not listed to bat in the second innings.

Rossall School, which awarded Miakhel a scholarship, paid its own tribute, adding on X: “Amazing to see current Y13 and 1XI (first team) cricket Captain Adnan M being presented with his 2XI (2nd XI) cap as he made his debut against Yorkshire.

“It is fantastic to see all of the hard work Adnan has put in paying off and we wish him all the success in the future with @lancscricket,” added the message from Rossall, whose former pupils include Liam Botham, the son of England cricket great Ian Botham, who also played cricket and both codes of rugby at a professional level in his own right.