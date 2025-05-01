AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Technology

Bangladesh approves Starlink, Pakistan still pending

BR Web Desk Published May 1, 2025 Updated May 1, 2025 04:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The interim government of Bangladesh has granted SpaceX’s Starlink, which provides internet access to remote locations by low Earth orbit satellites, a license to provide satellite internet services in the country.

According to The Business Standard, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus approved the licence on April 28, allowing Bangladesh to become the second country in South Asia after Sri Lanka to launch Starlink services.

As per the report, in March, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) issued the “Non-Geostationary Orbit (NGSO) Satellite Services Operator in Bangladesh” licensing guidelines.

Under this framework, Starlink Services Bangladesh, in the first week of this month, applied for the NGSO licence, submitting the required documents and fees for obtaining the operational permission.

Bangladesh grants Musk licence for Starlink rollout

Subsequently, in April, the BTRC decided to give the initial approval for the Starlink operation.

Earlier this year, tech billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon Musk and Yunus spoke about bringing Starlink to Bangladesh.

At the time, they emphasised that the service would create new opportunities for “Bangladesh’s enterprising youth, rural and vulnerable women, and remote communities,” a statement from Yunus’ media office said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan—home to one of the world’s largest freelancing communities—is still awaiting the operational launch of Starlink.

Last month, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that the licensing process for Starlink will be completed soon, adding that the satellite-based internet provider will launch its services in Pakistan by November 2025.

“Following the license issuance, we will commence the installation of the necessary equipment, and Starlink will be available in Pakistan from November,” Shaza Fatima said while briefing the National Assembly’s standing committee.

In March, Islamabad approved the temporary registration of Starlink, paving the way for the launch of satellite-based internet services in the country.

