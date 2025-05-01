LSEG first-quarter income up 8.2%, reiterates 2025 outlook

The London Stock Exchange Group on Thursday said first-quarter income rose 8.2%, beating estimates, boosted by strong performance across all its divisions.

LSEG said total income, excluding recoveries, in the first quarter was 2.26 billion pounds ($3 billion), up 8.2% and higher than the 7.6% rise analysts on average were expecting LSEG to log, according to a company-compiled poll.

The company, which runs the London Stock Exchange and provides data and analytics to banks and other institutions, said it was confident of continued growth and improving profitability and reaffirmed its 2025 guidance.

LSEG expects organic constant currency growth of 6.5%-7.5% in 2025 in total income excluding recoveries.

Reuters provides news for LSEG’s news and data terminal Workspace.