AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady after drop on US economic contraction, possible Saudi supply rise

Reuters Published 01 May, 2025 01:51pm

NEW DELHI: Oil prices steadied on Thursday a day after a steep decline triggered by signs that Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, may raise output and data showing a contraction in the economy of the U.S., the world’s biggest oil consumer.

Brent crude futures fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $61 a barrel as at 0730 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 12 cents or 0.2%, to $58.09. WTI closed at its lowest since March 2021 on Wednesday.

“In the near term, the path of least resistance remains tilted to the downside,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet, a New Delhi-based research firm.

“The dual impact of deteriorating demand and looming supply expansion has created a pessimistic outlook for crude, with Brent crude appearing vulnerable to test $55 per barrel,” Sachdeva said.

Saudi Arabia is telling allies and industry experts that it is unwilling to prop up the oil market with supply cuts and can manage a prolonged period of low prices, sources told Reuters. Several OPEC+ members will suggest the group accelerates output hikes in June for a second consecutive month, three people familiar with OPEC+ talks have said. Eight OPEC+ countries will meet on May 5 to decide a June output plan.

Oil prices fall 2pc to 2-week low

“Any surprise in the pace or scale of production adjustments could significantly influence volatility in the sessions ahead,” Sachdeva said.

The U.S. economy contracted for the first time in three years in the first quarter, swamped by a flood of imports as businesses raced to avoid higher costs from tariffs and underscoring the disruptive nature of President Donald Trump’s often chaotic trade policy.

Trump’s tariffs have made it probable the global economy will slip into recession this year, a Reuters poll suggested. A demand outlook clouded by trade disputes coupled with an OPEC+ decision to increase supply will weigh on oil prices this year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Analytics firm Kpler has revised its 2025 global oil demand growth forecast to 640,000 barrels per day from 800,000 bpd, citing rising Sino-U.S. trade tension and weak Indian demand.

A survey of 40 economists and analysts in April projected Brent crude to average $68.98 a barrel in 2025, versus March’s estimate of $72.94. They expect U.S. crude to average $65.08 a barrel rather than $69.16 seen last month.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell by 2.7 million barrels last week on higher export and refinery demand, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. That compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 429,000 barrel rise.

Oil prices Oil crude oil imports Brent crude oil Brent crude oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil steady after drop on US economic contraction, possible Saudi supply rise

Budget proposals: Independent experts evaluating: Aurangzeb

Pakistan on the cusp of digital economy boom: PM

India wants Pahalgam attackers brought to justice, Jaishankar tells Rubio

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal sought by Trump

Country making a big push to become IT powerhouse: PM

ISI DG Lt-Gen Asim named National Security Advisor

Respite only for salaried individuals as FY26 budget to be ‘tough’ without GST relief: FBR chief

Kia cuts Sportage prices by up to Rs1.85mn in Pakistan

US has reached out to China to talk tariffs, state media says

Read more stories