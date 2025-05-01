Russia’s Medvedev says Ukraine minerals deal means Trump has forced Kyiv to pay for US aid

MOSCOW: Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that the signing of a minerals deal between Ukraine and the United States meant U.S. President Donald Trump had finally forced Kyiv to pay for U.S. aid.

“Now they will have to pay for military supplies with the national wealth of a disappearing country,” Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine international bonds rally after Kyiv and Washington sign minerals deal

The Kremlin has yet to comment on the deal, signed on Wednesday after being heavily promoted by Trump, which will give the U.S. preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals deals and fund investment in Ukraine’s reconstruction.